Navy helicopter, other copter collide at Brown Field

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – No injuries were reported Tuesday night after a Navy helicopter collided with another copter contracted by San Diego Gas & Electric at Brown Field in Otay Mesa.

According to Navy officials, the two helicopters were taking part in a night training event when they hit each other.

Both aircraft landed safely, and San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed none of the five people involved were hurt.

An SDG&E official issued this statement regarding the incident: "We have been made aware of the incident by our contractor who owns and operates the aircraft and the most important thing is that all parties are safe."

Ensign Bryan Blair, spokesperson for Commander, Naval Air Forces, sent ABC 10News the following statement: "Tonight, an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 made an emergency landing at Brown Field in San Diego after experiencing a collision with a helicopter assigned to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) during a flight for a night training event. Both aircraft landed safely and there were no injuries to personnel. The incident is under investigation.”

A runway at Brown Field will remain closed until investigators say it can be reopened.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident.