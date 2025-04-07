Watch Now
Navy, Coast Guard halt suspected human-smuggling boat off coast of San Diego

23ABC News
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — U.S. Coast Guard and Navy crews intercepted an apparent human-smuggling attempt off the coast of San Diego over the weekend, taking eight Mexican nationals into custody, authorities reported Monday.

The suspected undocumented immigrants crossed into U.S. waters south of Point Loma in a 40-foot cabin cruiser at about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to USCG public affairs.

Personnel from the Coast Guard cutter Terrell Horne and USN guided-missile destroyer Spruance intercepted the boat about 3 1/2 hours later and took the occupants — seven men and a woman, all of whom claimed Mexican nationality — into custody without incident, officials said.

The Navy turned over the detainees to Department of Homeland Security agents in Oceanside, according to the Coast Guard.

