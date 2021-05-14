Navies of U.S., Mexico, Canada and USCG Conduct Combined Operations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ships from Canada, Mexico and the United States conducted combined operations off the coast of Southern California this week to "enhance partnership and interoperability among the nations' sea services," it was announced Friday.

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Coronado steamed alongside Canadian Navy Kingston-class coastal defense vessels HMCS Saskatoon and HMCS Brandon, Mexican Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel ARM Revolucion and U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter Robert Ward in support of the North American Maritime Security Initiative on Thursday.

"This was a unique opportunity for our sailors to operate LCS with partner nation platforms," said Cmdr. Dustin Lonero, Coronado's commanding officer. "We are proud to help strengthen maritime security alongside U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian and Mexican navies."

NAMSI allows the navies of the three nations "to develop and refine maritime operations, as well as synchronize training and operational interoperability amongst forces of the three nations," according to a U.S. Navy statement.

The three participating nations actively seek opportunities to operate together and strengthen their cohesive approach to enhance regional maritime security in North America.

"Anytime I get to be part of an event like this that showcases international cooperation with ships from three different countries and four navies, it is a great experience," said Lt. Steven Naylor, Robert Ward's commanding officer.

The U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific.