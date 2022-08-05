National Drive for Ukraine kicks off in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens in blue and gold gathered outside the San Diego Air and Space Museum for a special ceremony on Thursday.

The local non-profit The Spirit of Liberty Foundation celebrated the kick-off of their “National Drive for Ukraine Freedom Tour Across America.”

The tour features a car that has been specially wrapped with the American and Ukrainian flags side by side. It reads: “Freedom Together” and includes a painted portrait of President Zelenskyy.

The car will travel through more than 15 states with ceremonies in state capitals and Ukrainian communities.

The goal is to raise local awareness and $5 million in aid that will go directly to those affected by the war.

