National City sets up cool zones to combat Labor Day weekend heat wave

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Friday, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis announced the set up of cool zones throughout the community to help people beat the Labor Day weekend heat wave.

As the second oldest city in San Diego County, Sotelo-Solis says most aging homes do not have air conditioning or forced air. In San Diego County, there are designated “Cool Zones” where people can enjoy air-conditioning and below are three in National City:

Westfield Plaza Bonita Mall

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday (Labor Day): 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

National City Public Library

1401 National City Blvd.

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday (Labor Day): Closed

SD County Library - Lincoln Acres

2725 Granger Ave

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday: 10 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday (Labor Day): Closed

“As we enter this holiday heat wave weekend, we must continue to create safe spaces for our most vulnerable to stay cool. It’s a bonus, because we get to stimulate our business community while staying cool at Westfield Plaza Bonita or grab a book and enjoy a new story or free Wi-fi at our local libraries," says Mayor Sotelo-Solis.

“All year round, Westfield Plaza Bonita is proud to work with the City of National City and its partners to meet the needs of our community,” says General Manager of Westfield Plaza Bonita, Jessica O’Brien. “We aim to be a safe and healthy haven for local residents and our shoppers, and during this upcoming heat wave, are happy to serve the community as a designated Cool Zone.”