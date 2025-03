NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A National City Police sergeant escaped serious injury after crashing his SUV during Thursday’s rainy conditions.

Police said the sergeant was heading northbound in the 300 block of National City Boulevard at around 5 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV and hit a parked car and an electrical box.

The sergeant, who was the lone occupant in the SUV, was checked out by paramedics and was determined to be OK.