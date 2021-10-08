National City Police: Man suspected in reported disturbance shot by officer

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) -- National City Police are investigating in incident in which officers responding to a disturbance report shot a man early Friday morning.

A woman told ABC 10News that she called 911 at around 4:45 a.m. to report a disturbance near a self-storage business on 33rd Street. She did not offer any additional details on what prompted the emergency call.

National City Police said responding officers tracked down a man who matched the description of the subject of the 911 call on 33rd Street near Hoover Avenue.

Officers made contact with the man, but details on the interaction were not immediately available. Police at the scene confirmed to ABC 10News that an officer-involved shooting did occur, but no other information was released.

ABC 10News learned the man that was shot sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. CPR was performed at the scene before the man was transported to the hospital.

There was no word on his condition as of 7:15 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.