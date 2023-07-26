National City Police Department gives students free school supplies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Hundreds of elementary school students received free school supplies from the National City Police Department Wednesday morning. The department hosted its annual school supply giveaway. Officers visited two schools to hand out backpacks full of items.

The officers who participated in the annual event said the excitement on the students' faces was priceless.

“You can't put words to it,” said Sgt. Kenneth Stringer. “The officers that participate in these things participate simply because of that. The interaction with kids is just special.”

Sgt. Stringer said he’s been with the National City Police Department for 25 years, and it has been giving away school supplies to students for as long as he can remember.

NCPD said they rotate two schools every year. Students at Palmer Way Elementary and Lincoln Acres Elementary received a visit from officers to their classrooms on Wednesday.

The department says it’s important for officers to have these positive interactions with the kids.

“As you know, this uniform is associated with enforcement and that's not always positive, if you look at it that way,” said Stringer. “This is a great way for officers to get in front of students to show that we care about their education.”

Stringer says the event would not have been possible without the help of their community partners: Walmart, Costco and The National City Lions Club.