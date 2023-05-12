National City police chase ends in crash, death of driver

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver who led police on a chase in National City early Friday morning was ejected and killed after losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

National City Police said officers attempted to pull over a white sedan on National City Boulevard for a violation at around 1 a.m., but the car sped away.

With officers in pursuit, the driver went southbound in the 2800 block of National City Boulevard before losing control of the vehicle at 28th Street.

The car hit some poles and parked vehicles, and then spun out in the center divide, causing the driver to be ejected onto the roadway.

Responding paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident.