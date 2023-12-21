National City bike giveaway tradition continues

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Giving bikes to children in need has been Christmas with Kids' mission for the past five decades.

Santa's workshop is already working to bring holiday joy to dozens of national city kids on this street."

Elves are hard at work gearing up for another Christmas in National City.

"It's fun helping and handing out," said Kamryn Wolfe, a helper.

Brian Trum is in charge of the entire operation.

"You guys are doing a good job! You know, we only got a few days to get everything ready. You're doing a great job. You're our future," said Trum.

The local tradition started about 50 years ago with the original gift-givers.

Santa Frank and his wife Charlene King.

The couple noticed a need in the community and stepped up to ensure everyone had a special holiday.

"We've gone through generations of people. They come out and it's amazing. It brings a tear to your eye," said Trum.

Santa Frank is why Trum got involved decades ago.

"When I first met Frank he was offloading his truck dressed as Santa Claus and I started talking to him because I thought it was pretty cool," said Trum.

Trum brought in the motorcycle community and the grassroots operation grew from there.

"We don't get any big money from anybody. It's all that people donate to us," said Trum.

This year, the group will give away about 150 bikes even with growing inflation.

Trum said they spent twelve thousand dollars on the bikes this year.

For the elves, it's all worth it.

"It's going to feel really good," said Wolfe.

Trum said it's going to be a good Christmas for a lot of people because of his helpers.

"Long after I'm gone. You guys are going to be doing this 30 years from now you're going to be doing this with your kids," said Trum.

The distribution starts around 8 am on Christmas day just like it does every year.

It's not too late to donate. You can send a check addressed to Christmas with Kids car of Brian Trum to 4602 Sauk Avenue.