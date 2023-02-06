Nathan Fletcher launches campaign for State Senate District 39 seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Monday officially announced he is running for State Senate.

The Democrat Fletcher launched his campaign for the Senate District 39 seat held by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. She is vacating the seat in 2024 due to term limits.

Fletcher released the following statement regarding his decision:

“As a Marine in combat, a State legislator, an educator, and now as a County Supervisor, the desire to serve people has been my driving force. I feel more dedicated to that purpose more than ever before. Working families are facing incredible economic challenges and need a fighter in Sacramento. From leading one of the most effective COVID responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I’ve never shied away from taking on the toughest fights. I’m running for State Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves.”

According to Fletcher's campaign, "Senate District 39 consists of nearly half of registered voters in the City of San Diego, including the Point Loma peninsula, downtown, mid-city, Southeast, City Heights, and parts of Clairemont; the entirety of the cities of Lemon Grove, La Mesa, El Cajon, and Coronado; and unincorporated parts of San Diego County."

Fletcher has served on the county’s Board of Supervisors since 2018, becoming chair in 2021. He was succeeded as chair by Supervisor Nora Vargas in January 2023.

The 46-year-old Fletcher was previously a state Assemblyman from 2008-2012.