NASA's Artemis I takes extra day before upcoming arrival in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — NASA's Artemis I spent 25 days in space, traveling more than a million miles to the moon and back. But as it got closer to the earth, it was San Diego's stormy weather that delayed its return. The capsule was supposed to land in the ocean, 50 miles off the coast of San Diego. But when crews at that location released a weather balloon to track the winds. NASA decided they were too strong for Artemis.

"We have water hazards, wind and weather hazards, so a lot of those we have to take into account," said Ryan Crider, Master Diver, USS Portland.

They moved the landing location an additional 150 miles south, closer to Baja California. Despite the change, Artemis I had a successful landing on Sunday morning. Local sailors from the USS Portland and USS Montgomery retrieved the capsule for NASA.

"We're confident that we can execute this mission," said John Ryan, Commanding Officer, USS Portland.

Many say they've waited their whole careers to take part in something like this.

"I've been preparing for this. It's something you don't get to do in your career or in your lifetime," said Jose Tamayo, Boatswain, USS Portland.

The added distance to Baja California did not hamper their excitement.

"There's a special kind of energy on the ship right now, with being able to be a part of history," Ryan said.

But it did add at least another day until Artemis I's return to San Diego. The capsule is expected to arrive at the naval base in San Diego on Tuesday.

