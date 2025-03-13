'My heart is crying every day for Ukraine' says local baker raising money for her community back home

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — Air raid sirens going off in Ukraine as anesthesiologist Kateryna Maslyak works in an operating room.

"All of the drones and all of the rockets shooting. You might have a lot of stuff one day, then tomorrow and in one minute, you can have everything destroyed," said Kateryna.

Since the war began, Kateryna has kept in contact with Daria Nadar. She is a baker and is originally from Ukraine, and now lives in San Diego.

"My heart is crying every day for the people who are being displaced, hurt, and bombed every single day, just like my own family," said Daria.

Daria is the co-owner of Swirled, specializing in homemade cinnamon roles. I first met Daria two years ago. She raised over $25,000 for household items and medical supplies for her community in Ukraine and beyond.

Now, she is launching another fundraiser.

"We are making a special a special lemon blueberry cinnamon roll," she added.

Daria says 100% of the proceeds from the roll will go to Ukraine. Kateryna appreciates her community is not forgotten.

"I am grateful. A lot of people are grateful. It matters. If we didn't have so much help from people who care, we would be dead unfortunately," said Kateryna.

