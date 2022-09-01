Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mustang driver arrested after crashing into North Park light pole

North_park_light_pole_crash_090122
ABC 10News
North_park_light_pole_crash_090122
North_park_light_pole_crash_090122
Posted at 7:18 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 10:18:00-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driver of a black Mustang was arrested after being treated at the hospital for crashing into a traffic light pole early Thursday morning.

The man lost control in the 3000 block of University Avenue around 3:45 a.m. sending the light pole crashing to the ground, according the San Diego police department.

A woman driving a Lexus tried to avoid but ultimately struck the pole in the lanes. Thankfully she was not hurt, SDPD said.

Police believe drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Its unclear at the time what charges the man is facing.

Eastbound University was closed from Ray to Grimm while city workers removed the pole and wreckage from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!