Mustang driver arrested after crashing into North Park light pole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driver of a black Mustang was arrested after being treated at the hospital for crashing into a traffic light pole early Thursday morning.

The man lost control in the 3000 block of University Avenue around 3:45 a.m. sending the light pole crashing to the ground, according the San Diego police department.

A woman driving a Lexus tried to avoid but ultimately struck the pole in the lanes. Thankfully she was not hurt, SDPD said.

Police believe drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Its unclear at the time what charges the man is facing.

Eastbound University was closed from Ray to Grimm while city workers removed the pole and wreckage from the roadway.