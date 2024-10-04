Musgrove's post season up in the air after sustaining an elbow injury

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the Padres prepare for the National League Division Series against the Dodgers, what is Joe Musgrove's playoff future after sustaining an elbow injury against the Braves in the Wildcard series? Musgrove left Wednesday night's game with what they are calling elbow tightness.

"It can actually be any number of things, given that he is a pitcher. Everyone always turns to the the ulnar collateral ligament," says Dr. Mark Schultzle, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital and United Medical Doctors.

Dr. Schultzel says that until an MRI is done, the injury could be caused by several things.

"With the amount of energy involved in pitching and throwing, it could be anything from tendinitis to a UCL tear, ulnerneritis, or just simple inflammation of the elbow."

This is not the first time Musgrove has dealt with elbow issues this season. He went on the injured list in June with a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

"It's unlikely to be related," says Schultzel. "Usually, when we have these bone spurs, we clean them out arthroscopically. It usually won't grow back in a couple of months or so; it takes a year or two minimum to grow back."

Musgrove is scheduled to have an MRI, so until the significance of the injury is revealed, Dr. Schultzel says he can't be 100% sure what Musgrove's post-season future looks like.

"Taking him off the mound was the smart thing to do because you want to be careful. We will know better after he has an MRI. We are doing really well in the season, so it was better to do that than to risk a much bigger injury, and that can happen to any pitcher."

