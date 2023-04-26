Murder suspect arrested in connection of 33 year-old San Diego cold case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After 33 years, an arrest has been made in connection to a 1990 murder of a San Diego father.

On July 8, Joseph Fernandes, 69, was stabbed to death while working as a night watchman aboard the Sea Quest Tuna Boat, which was docked at the G Street Pier.

Police believed it was a robbery, and the case remained a mystery for years. But on Tuesday, the San Diego District Attorney confirmed to ABC 10News that an arrest was made in Mexico.

Gregorio Arturo Quezada Monsivais was arrested in the Sinaloa region, according to the DA’s office. Back in July 2022, investigators identified Monsivais as the suspect, but he was never caught.

They believed he killed Fernandes and took his car, which was later recovered in Los Angeles. Last year, ABC 10News spoke with Tony Johnson, a senior investigator with the DA’s Office.

“There was a lot of evidence pointing to this particular offender. Number one, several people saw him running from the scene right about the time of the murder, he mentioned he was involved in a murder to at least one person, and he was identified as the person who sold the stolen car to the people up in LA,” said Johnson.

Police say Monsivais also went by the name Gregorio Cortez-Cortez.

Fernandes family was contacted Tuesday afternoon about the arrest. ABC 10News has reached out and waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.