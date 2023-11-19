Multiple people injured in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds tonight at a residence in the unincorporated Spring Valley area east of San Diego.

The gunfire occurred at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, east of state route 125, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. M. Krugh told City News Service.

``So far, there are four to five victims with unknown injuries,'' Krugh said. Their conditions also were not available.

The suspect or suspects were at large, he said.

A crime scene investigation was underway, Krugh said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear, but he said it may have happened during a party.

