Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple people injured in Spring Valley

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 9:30 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 00:32:05-05

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds tonight at a residence in the unincorporated Spring Valley area east of San Diego.

The gunfire occurred at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Ildica Street, east of state route 125, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. M. Krugh told City News Service.

``So far, there are four to five victims with unknown injuries,'' Krugh said. Their conditions also were not available.

The suspect or suspects were at large, he said.

A crime scene investigation was underway, Krugh said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not clear, but he said it may have happened during a party.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today