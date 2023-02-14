2 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in San Carlos near Mission Trails Regional Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash at a San Carlos intersection Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Mission Gorge Road, near Mission Trails Regional Park, just before 6:50 a.m.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known, but authorities said two cars and a van were involved.

The crash caused one of the cars to spin out into a guardrail, leaving a female driver trapped in the wreckage.

Responding emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to extricate the woman, and she was then rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital, but the van’s driver did not appear to be hurt.

San Diego Police are investigating the wreck.