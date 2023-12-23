Watch Now
Multiple vehicle fatal crash shuts down 94 west

Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 23, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A female driver has died in a fatal car crash that closed SR-94 West Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle crash where a Mini Cooper crashed on the eastbound 94 ramp towards CA-15. The woman crashed on the bridge before flying off the overpass and landing on a vehicle on the 94 West, CHP said.

Both cars caught on fire, and the female driver of the Mini Cooper died upon impact. A nearby third vehicle was hit by debris.

Witnesses rescued a male driver and female passenger from the burning vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Firefighters contained both car fires shortly after responding.

CHP declared a SIG Alert for the westbound 94, closing all lanes. Transition ramps on the I-805, CA-15, and Home Ave. are closed until further notice.

Authorities anticipate roads will be closed for hours. This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

