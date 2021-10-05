Multiple San Diego County businesses hit by thieves in well-orchestrated plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Several businesses in three parts of San Diego County were targeted by thieves in what authorities called a well-orchestrated plan.

On Oct. 2, at around 1:30 a.m., security cameras captured three masked thieves breaking into the Pizza Studio in the Creekside Plaza shopping center on Poway Road.

Gianni Nguyen, who owns Pizza Studio, said the burglary could not have come at a worse time.

"To say this came at a bad time is an understatement, with COVID and staffing issues,” Nguyen said.

Video showed the thieves using a punch pen to break the Pizza Studio’s door and steal the cash register.

Other businesses in the shopping center were also hit, including Jamba Juice, Chipotle, Subway, Tikka Lounge, and Habit Burger.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Det. Ben Chassen said other businesses in Bonita, Mission Valley, and Imperial Beach were also burglarized that same morning. He said surveillance video of the break-ins was obtained.

The three suspected thieves were apprehended after a pursuit that stretched from Imperial Beach into Orange County.

Authorities said the thieves only made off with less than $1,000 since most of the businesses did not have cash in their registers.