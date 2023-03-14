Multiple protests amid President Biden's visit to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Multiple protests took place outside of the Point Loma Naval Base amid President Joe Biden's visit to San Diego.

Save Friendship Park

A handful of people gathered with signs in an effort to ask the President to stop construction at the border wall at Friendship Park.

Friendship Park has long been a place for loved ones who are separated by the United States and Mexico border to meet.

"Biden wants to say, 'I'm different on immigration, I'm different on border policy than my predecessor.' He needs to stop these walls right now," said Seth David Clark, a Pastor for the Border Church.

Construction recently began on a new 30-foot border wall that protesters say will "destroy the connection between California's Border Field State Park and Friendship Park."

Another protest was held on Sunday. Construction on the wall is expected to continue for the next six months.

Bring Ridge Home

A group of people yelled "Bring Ridge home" as President Joe Biden's motorcade drove past them on Monday.

American Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis is in a Japanese jail after a car wreck he was involved in killing two Japanese citizens.

His parents travel throughout America, asking the President for help getting him out. They say Lt. Alkonis fell asleep inexplicably behind the wheel with his family in the car after they completed a hike.

"His constitutional rights, his human rights, were denied as part of the Status of Forces agreement, which was not upheld," said Derek Alkonis, Lt. Alkonis's father.

His parents say Lt. Alkonis was previously stationed in San Diego.

Several cars honked as they passed the protest. When asked if traveling to San Diego for the protest was "worth it", Lt. Alkonis's mother said "It's always worth it."

"Ridge knows that we're behind him and (to) all service members, the same thing. Someone needs to fight for these men and women that are serving our country," said Derek.