Multiple people taken to hospital after van crashes into building in Escondido

Around 10 to 12 people were taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a building nearby the intersection of East 2nd Ave. &amp; South Juniper St. in Escondido Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 13, 2024

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a building at a busy intersection in Escondido on Thursday afternoon.

The Escondido Police Department said that at 2:20 p.m., a van ran into a building at East 2nd Avenue and South Juniper Street. Ten to 12 passengers were inside the van when it crashed. As a precaution, they were all taken to nearby hospitals.

The extent of injuries of the passengers is unknown as of 4:15 p.m., but at least two had minor injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

