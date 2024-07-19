Multiple people killed, arrests made in vehicle crash on SR-163 in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – At least four people were killed and two drivers were arrested in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area early Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials said the wreck involving three vehicles happened at around 1:30 a.m. on southbound SR-163 just after the transition from southbound Interstate 805.

The circumstances what led to the incident were not immediately known, but CHP officials confirmed four people died.

ABC 10News learned officials believe at least two of the victims were ejected from vehicles in the crash.

Officials told ABC 10News that two people were taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Due to the emergency response and investigation, southbound SR-163 — between Genesee Avenue and the transition to I-805 — was expected to be shut down for several hours. Traffic on southbound SR-163 was being diverted onto I-805.

Map of incident based on CHP coordinates: