Multiple people hospitalized in vehicle crash at Naval Base San Diego gate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple people were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle crash at a gate to Naval Base San Diego.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene at around 5 a.m. as emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Ford Expedition SUV at the gate on Norman Scott Road.

There were several victims in the incident, including some that were military members, ABC 10News learned.

The conditions of the victims were unknown as of 7 a.m.

Military and local law enforcement did not release any information on how the incident unfolded and ended in a wreck.