Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple people hospitalized in vehicle crash at Naval Base San Diego gate

naval_base_san_diego_gate_crash1_040324.jpg
KGTV
naval_base_san_diego_gate_crash1_040324.jpg
naval_base_san_diego_gate_crash2_040324.jpg
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 10:38:35-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple people were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle crash at a gate to Naval Base San Diego.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene at around 5 a.m. as emergency crews responded to a crash involving a Ford Expedition SUV at the gate on Norman Scott Road.

There were several victims in the incident, including some that were military members, ABC 10News learned.

The conditions of the victims were unknown as of 7 a.m.

Military and local law enforcement did not release any information on how the incident unfolded and ended in a wreck.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!