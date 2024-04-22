Multiple people hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Several individuals have been taken to local hospitals after a three-vehicle crash Sunday night, officials said.

Just before 8 p.m., San Diego Sheriff's deputies were called to respond to a report of a wrong-way driver near S Santa Fe Avenue and N Rancho Santa Fe Road.

A blue Honda SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound lanes of S Santa Fe Road. The SUV crashed head-on with a red Honda SUV and a white Toyota, officials said.

A family of three were injured in the red Honda SUV. The 24-year-old father and 22-year-old mother were transported to Palomar Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Their infant, secured in a car seat, was taken to Rady Children's Hospital for evaluation.

The 46-year-old driver of the white Toyota car was evaluated by authorities at the scene and released without injuries, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the blue Honda SUV, a 29-year-old man, was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Authorities are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the collision.

This is a developing story. 10News will update the article as more information becomes available.