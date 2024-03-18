Multiple people detained after reports of shots fired in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Multiple people were detained early Monday morning after reports of what sounded like automatic weapons fire in east Chula Vista.

At around 2 a.m., Chula Vista Police were called to an area near state Route 125 and Birch Road due to reports of gunfire.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department helicopter helped CVPD with a search of the area and found a black Jeep and white Chevy pickup truck with several people firing rifles in an off-road area near Hard Rock Road.

Sheriff’s deputies said the two vehicles left the scene and then split up, with one driving into San Diego and the other traveling north towards Spring Valley.

With assistance from San Diego Police, deputies and Chula Vista Police stopped both vehicles.

ABC 10News learned officers and deputies discovered several weapons in at least one of the vehicles.

The vehicle occupants were detained, but there was no immediate word on any arrests or charges.