Multiple businesses destroyed after 3-alarm fire in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Emergency responders battled a three-alarm structure fire that engulfed multiple businesses near the Escondido Auto Park Saturday, officials said.

The blaze, which was reported at 6:07 PM, initially showed smoke rising from the back of the building when firefighters arrived. Authorities said as they were setting up, a portion of the building's roof collapsed, prompting a three-alarm response.

The fire destroyed a sandwich shop and a magic shop inside the building. Authorities said firewalls helped prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent businesses.

Andreasen Dr remains closed in both directions to facilitate ongoing firefighting operations. Officials estimate the closure will last at least another three hours as of 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported as firefighters continue efforts to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and residents are urged to avoid the area to facilitate emergency response efforts.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as they become available.