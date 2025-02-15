Multiple Bay Park properties damaged by mudslide

San Diegans countywide are dealing with the aftermath of this week’s storm, which brought heavy rainfall and flooding to some areas.

In Bay Park, a few property owners are starting the cleanup process after a massive mudslide. The owner of the uphill property shared the mudslide was initially triggered by a broken sprinkler pipe.

The owner of a property downhill, Kristen Caputo, says the rain only made matters worse.

“It got worse overnight because of the rain,” said Caputo. “There was the initial damage, and then it spread much more after the rain.”

Caputo says the mudslide began early Thursday morning. She showed 10News wooden panels strewn across her yard that were initially part of a fence uphill.

“There’s about 3 feet of mud in the back that I assume needs to get carried out at some point,” she said.

Next door, Ann Jacobson is dealing with a similar situation. Her yard was also impacted by mud and debris.

“What do you do?” she asked, standing amid the damage. “We don’t know where to begin. We don’t want to touch it and mess up any insurance claims.”

Both homeowners reached out to the City of San Diego. They say city crews responded quickly.

“They shut the water off, a geologist came, and an inspector came,” Caputo said.

Now, the focus shifts to the cleanup process and insurance claims. Caputo has already been told that her insurance will not cover the damage. Jacobson is still waiting to hear back from her provider to determine what, if anything, her policy will cover.

As San Diegans recover from the storm, residents like Caputo and Jacobson face an uphill battle, both physically and financially, in restoring their homes to normal.