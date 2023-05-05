Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash on I-8 in Mission Valley forces lane closures

Posted at 6:07 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 09:07:26-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A crash involving at least six vehicles on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley forced the closure of the westbound side of the freeway early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at around 5 a.m. on westbound I-8 near Taylor Street/Hotel Circle.

According to the CHP’s log, at least six vehicles were initially reported to be involved in the wreck, but the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

By 5:40 a.m., all westbound lanes were closed and a Sig Alert was issued as emergency crews and tow trucks responded to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

