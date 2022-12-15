Crash in San Diego's Teralta East sends man to hospital, causes damage to multiple cars

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after San Diego Police said he was involved in a wreck that damaged at least five other vehicles in Teralta East.

Police said the incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3600 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

The 66-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound in his Toyota Camry around 70 to 80 mph when he struck a 44-year-old woman's Mitsubishi Galant ES, also traveling eastbound, according to police.

Just west of the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, the Camry struck the left rear of the Galant, causing the Camry to spin uncontrollably through the intersection eastbound, according to police.

The Camry hit a parked vehicle near 3650 El Cajon Blvd., causing Camry to be forced under the parked vehicle, the SDPD reported.

The parked vehicle being struck caused damage for two more parked vehicles, according to authorities.

After the collision, it was revealed the Camry's driver suffered a left and right fractured femur and multiple facial lacerations, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and driving under the influence was not a factor, according to authorities.

The Galant's driver and her passengers were not injured, the SDPD reported.

The SDPD's Traffic Division was investigating the collision.