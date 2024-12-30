MTS will offer free late-night rides on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego MTS plans to offer free rides on all bus and trolley services on New Year's Eve, with trolley service extended late into the night.

Anybody boarding a bus or trolley past 6 p.m. on Dec 31 will not need a fare.

Service on the Blue, Green, Orange and Gold lines will last past 2 a.m. and several Blue line trolleys normally terminating at America Plaza will extend all the way to UTC.

“Skip parking fees, dodge rideshare surge prices, and take transit to the party!” The agency tweeted. “With extended late-night Trolley service past midnight, you can celebrate, stay safe, and save BIG.”

The Green Line’s final trolley normally leaves the Gaslamp station headed to El Cajon at 11:38 p.m., but additional trolleys on New Year's Eve are scheduled every 30 minutes until the last one at 2:08 a.m.

There will also be extended service on Green Line trips from El Cajon to 12th and Imperial in Downtown San Diego, with the last leaving El Cajon at 1:59 a.m. and departing from Old Town around 2:37 a.m.

The Orange Line will continue service from the Courthouse at 12:15 a.m. and every 30 minutes thereafter until a final trolley heads to El Cajon at 2:15 a.m. (that last trolley departs from 12th and Imperial at 2:26 a.m.).

Return trips will continue until the last ride departs El Cajon at 1:18 a.m. headed downtown.

The Copper Line between El Cajon and Santee will run north to south until 2:57 a.m. and south to north until 3:10 a.m.

Finally, several Blue Line trolleys that normally terminate at America Plaza have been extended to UTC, providing additional service at 11:49 p.m., 12:19 a.m., 12:49 a.m., and 1:19 a.m.

Two extra trips heading north from San Ysidro have been added at 1:04 a.m. and 1:34 a.m. allowing departures from America Plaza at 1:49 a.m. and a final trolley at 2:19 a.m. headed to UTC.

Extra trips from UTC heading south have also been added after midnight, with a final trolley departing at 1:48 a.m. and leaving 12th and Imperial at 2:37 a.m. headed to San Ysidro.

You can see the complete New Year's Eve schedule on the SDMTS website.