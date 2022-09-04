MTS to adjust bus route schedules Sunday, citing driver shortages

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In an effort to help address ongoing bus operator shortages and maintain reliable travel times, the Metropolitan Transit System will adjust service on select bus routes starting Sunday.

The majority of route changes will adjust service frequency from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes. There are no planned service changes for MTS Trolley lines. In addition, MTS will run a holiday service schedule on Monday for Labor Day.

The most significant service changes include:

-- Added service on select routes serving schools including Routes 7, 44, 985;

-- Seventeen bus routes will have periods of reduced service from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes; and

-- Suspension of Saturday service on Route 944 -- serving Poway; alternative service remains available on Route 945.

According to MTS leaders, these changes are being implemented to accommodate schools going back into session and help maintain reliable travel times. MTS makes schedule adjustments three times each year and some service may be restored on these routes in the coming months as workforce resources become available.

On Labor Day, MTS bus and Trolley services will run a Sunday schedule. Labor Day is an MTS "Friends Ride Free" holiday, meaning every fare paying passenger can bring one guest on board with them at no additional cost.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.