MTS says trolley, bus service to experience disruptions due to storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans who plan to use MTS buses or trolleys on Tuesday are being advised to expect service disruptions caused by Monday’s storm.

Metropolitan Transit System officials said all three trolley lines “will be running at lesser frequencies than normal” due to “extensive damage to the rail system and roadways.”

According to MTS, the 12th and Imperial Transit Center and Courthouse Station will not be in service for the Orange Line.

Additionally, the Orange Line will not be in service between Euclid Transit Center and Lemon Grove Transit Center due to storm damage.

Buses will shuttle passengers between impacted stations, MTS officials said.

The Blue and Green lines will both be in service, but MTS officials are warning riders to anticipate delays “as the system recovers.”

MTS bus services will operate at a full schedule, but some roadway detours are expected to remain in effect.