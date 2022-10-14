MTS offers discount for Padres fans heading to NLDS games

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With thousands of San Diego Padres fans expected to take the bus or trolley to Petco Park this weekend, the Metropolitan Transit System is offering a special discount for what will likely be a busy Friday and Saturday downtown.

Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series will take place on Friday and Saturday night, and MTS officials said taking public transit is an easy option to avoid traffic and pay expensive parking fees.

The agency hopes to be a part of a positive playoff experience for fans.

“We consider ourselves being a part of that fan experience, people are going to games,” said Mark Olsen with MTS.

Olsen is from Los Angeles, but he became a part of the Friar Faithful back in the 1990s.

“I think there's a culture here of really just being a part of the community that the Padres have, and I appreciated that. I gravitated to that, so it made it an easy transition,” said Olsen.

MTS is hoping to make fans' commute to the ballpark as smooth as possible. The Orange, Green, and UC San Diego Blue lines all stop at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center, which sits about a block from Petco Park.

MTS is offering a special discounted 2-day Padres trolley pass for Friday and Saturday. It costs $8 for an all-day transit service. A one-day regular pass is typically $6.

The Padres and MTS say during the regular season, nearly 7,000 fans used the bus and trolley service. The numbers are expected to be much higher this weekend.

“MTS carries about 7,000 to 10,000 (passengers) that are coming down to Petco Park. We expect the crowd to be that big or even bigger tonight,” Olsen said.

Passengers can get the 2-day pass through the Pronto app, online, or at the ticketing machines.