MTS, NCTD to offer free rides on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whether you plan to ring in the new year downtown or somewhere else in the county, MTS wants to help you get there and home safely.

"We have a lot of MTS staff coming together to make sure everybody can get home safely on New Year's Eve," said City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, the MTS Chair.

MTS and North County Transit District will be offering free rides on Sunday after 6 pm.

"Additionally, MTS will extend hours of service across all three trolley lines with the last trips leaving downtown after 2 o'clock in the morning," Whitburn said.

In North County, the last Coaster train will depart Santa Fe Depot at 1:28 am New Year's Day, and the last Sprinter will leave Oceanside at 2:33 am.

Officials hope the free and later service will encourage people to use public transportation instead of getting behind the wheel impaired.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies have arrested more than 1000 people for DUI this year.

"The number of fatalities and serious injuries on our highways are really higher than they should be. They should be zero," said Everett Townsend, Chief Deputy District 11 Director at Caltrans.

With more people taking public transit than usual, Whitburn said safety is their top priority.

On Thursday, a person was stabbed during a fight on an MTS bus in Imperial Beach.

Whitburn said there will be heightened enforcement at public transit centers.

"So when people take the trolley home after a night of festivities on New Year's Eve, don't be surprised if you see security on the trolley. There will be security at our stations as well," he said.

Starting New Year's Day, the Silver Line vintage trolleys will offer service again on select holidays in 2024.

For more info on MTS's New Year's Eve service, click here.

