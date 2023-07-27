MTS, NCTD begin 'Pony Express' transit fare to Del Mar horse races

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) — The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has partnered with the North Country Transit District and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club to provide a discounted round-trip transit fare plus admission to the Del Mar Horse Races, it was announced Thursday.

The Pony Express -- as it has been nicknamed by the transit agencies -- can be taken for as low as $12 per person.

It includes free transfers from the Trolley or bus to the COASTER and a shuttle from the Solana Beach Train Station to the entry gate.

The summer season runs through Sept. 10, Thursdays through Sundays.

Pony Express tickets are available for purchase on the day of use sale only. Passengers can purchase a Pony Express ticket on the PRONTO app and at MTS ticket vending machines.