MTS changing to new fare system for San Diego public transit riders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is rolling out a new payment card system. The old Compass Card program is being replaced by PRONTO cards.

MTS is holding 50 different pop-up events at various stops through the month of August to get the word out about the PRONTO program and start distributing cards to riders. The system will launch in September, but the month of September will remain completely free for all riders.

Starting in October, the PRONTO cards will need to be loaded with funds.

Grecia Figueroa, MTS Marketing Specialist, said the old fare system has been around since 2006 — well before smartphones were common — so the new system is an upgrade that helps advance the program.

“We want to make sure people have the best experience with transit. We know technology and we want to be able to keep up with the times,” said Figueroa.

The PRONTO cards are better because funds can be downloaded instantly rather than taking days to update. Also, multiple riders can be added to one account, making it easier for families or groups traveling together. Plus, there will be a capping system in place so no one will ever be charged more than the $6 daily fee or the $72 monthly fee.

More information from MTS can be found here.