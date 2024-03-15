MTS Board of Directors approves $243.3 million in capital improvement budget

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors has unanimously approved a $243.3 million capital improvement program budget for Fiscal Year 2025, the largest in the agency's history, and a bulk of the money Friday is earmarked for bus and rail systems.

"Prioritizing this capital investment in our transit agency will help increase ridership and keep San Diego's transit system in good working condition with modern amenities and well-maintained vehicles," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Chair and San Diego City Councilman. "This is the largest capital improvement program in agency history, and it speaks to our growth and the commitment our region has for transit."

According to the agency, 78% of that budget will help maintain bus and rail systems, followed by facility and construction, rail infrastructure improvements, and other major initiatives.

In total, 64 projects will be funded by the Capital Improvement Project, including:



$69.5 million for rail infrastructure improvements and maintenance

$58.3 million for 38 new buses including 10 battery-electric and 28 compressed natural gas

$38.8 million for overhead charging infrastructure at each existing division to support conversion to an all-electric bus fleet

$21 million for 22 new trolley vehicles, added to the $71.7 million previously funded to replace aging vehicles in the fleet

$21.3 million for trolley and bus facilities maintenance and construction, and construction projects for passenger facilities at transit centers

