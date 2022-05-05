MTS begins work on San Diego's first overhead electric bus charging system

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – The Metropolitan Transit System on Thursday began work on the San Diego region’s first overhead electric bus charging system.

While there are electric buses on the roads around San Diego, MTS officials said to expect more of those vehicles over the next year.

MTS officials said the electric Iris Rapid route in the South Bay will be used by 12 electric buses.

MTS CEO Sharon Cooney said, “It will start to charge these buses overnight so when they're running out in San Diego, they'll be completely clean with zero emissions."

Construction of the project was funded through grant money and will help MTS reach California’s goal of going electric by 2040.

Aside from being good for the environment, MTS officials said these new options will also be helpful when it comes to the impacts of inflation and the rise in gas prices.

“Right now, with gas prices, you fill up your tank and you say, ‘Why am I doing this?’ When in reality we have a really wonderful network of buses and trolleys in the county; I hope people will take advantage of it,” Cooney added.

MTS officials said after this electric charging system is completed, work will begin on the next one in the county.