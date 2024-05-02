Mt. Soledad Memorial Association celebrates 70th anniversary

On Wednesday, the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association members gathered to celebrate the Memorial’s 70th Anniversary, reminding people about the importance of this sacred location.

“He was very proud of his uniform. That was his business suit, so to say,” Bob Rosario said.

Rosario shared memories of his dad, George, who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Having grown up in a military family, Rosario says he knew what his dad did for the Navy but never fully realized how much he sacrificed.

'My Dad didn't really talk much about the war, and [I] really didn't find out much about him," Rosario said. "[I] didn't learn much about him until he passed away.”

Bob and his siblings created this plaque to commemorate his service, which is proudly displayed at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla.

To date, more than 4,000 veterans have been honored at the site.

"Our veterans come here, their families come here to visit and have a place of solace," Mt. Soledad Memorial Association Executive Director Neil O'Connell said. "And solitude for their peace and quiet and reflection.”

The latest renovation phase focuses on repairing and painting the iconic cross—just one part of a bigger plan to preserve this site for generations.

“Unless we share these stories, it's going to get forgotten, and we don't want to forget veterans that have sacrificed their time and lives for our country,” Rosario said.

