Movers for Mom Drive helps local victims of domestic violence.

Forming a small assembly line, employees for Two Men and a Truck began sorting through boxes of household items.

From comforters, to towels, and pillows.

All are donations to the company’s annual “Movers for Mom” drive, where they gather donations, pack them up, and deliver them to the YWCA’s Becky’s House.

A local non-profit that helps women and children dealing with domestic violence.

Pedro Gallegos, with Two Men and a Truck says this annual drive is one of the ways his team can do their part in helping others.

He says, “We're not just a business making a profit that's fine but trying to instill all over our values about care and giving back to the community.”

Typically Gallegos says a pack up and move like this would cost customers about $4,000 to $5,000.

Today all of those services have bene donated.

Gallegos says for him it’s rewarding enough to know families will get to celebrate Mother’s Day in a safe and loving way.

Heather Finlay with YWCA’s Becky’s House, says the holidays are typically difficult for the families they help.

Finlay adds, “It's always challenging whenever youre around a holiday dealing with domestic violence having to leave sometimes in the middle of the night with nothing but you are wearing.”

Finlay says there’s so much joy in making sure the families they serve, move into a house, that’s filled with what they need and deserve.

And much of that will come from the boxes and items donated by the community.

She adds, “it's a huge huge help and huge comfort to them moving in feel like they're moving into a home.”

