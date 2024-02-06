Mountain View residents riding out latest storm away from home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The creek in Mountain View was empty Monday afternoon, but there was still debris around it. Wind and sand were blowing everywhere on south 42nd Street.

"I am going to freak out. It’s going to start raining. I can feel drops right now," said Jackie Marshall.

Marshall checked on her home Monday, but didn’t stay too long.

"I am really afraid. Even though they cleared out the creek, we do not know what is going to happen. If it still floods, even though they cleaned it out. We are going to be wiped out again," she added.

Jackie and many in her neighborhood are staying in hotels for the next two weeks. She says the YMCA and other organizations are footing the bill.

"They are even bringing food to our hotel. People are really thankful. A roof over your head. These houses are probably contaminated with mold and everything else," she said.

She's not the only one who will be riding out the storm far away from the neighborhood.

Jackie also says many of the volunteers will not be in Mountain View because of the storm. She says it is not safe to be there.