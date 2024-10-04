Mountain View gunfire prompts SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly fired about a half-dozen gunshots into an unoccupied parked car from inside a Mountain View-area home Friday holed up inside when police arrived, prompting a brief SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest.

The non-injury gunfire in the 200 block of Vista Horizon Street erupted about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to exit the residence and surrender, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. About an hour into the stalemate, police sent in a special weapons and tactics team.

The standoff continued until shortly before 8 a.m., when the suspect voluntarily walked out of the house and gave himself up. His name was not immediately available, and it was unclear why he allegedly shot up the vehicle.

