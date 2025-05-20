Mountain biker killed in collision on Mission Trails Regional Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 50-year-old man died Monday evening following a mountain biking accident at the Mission Trails Regional Park.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to reports of the incident at 6:32 p.m. near the Mission Trails Rim Trailhead at Colina Dorada Drive and Calle de Vida.

Claire Viriyavong and her husband, who discovered the mountain biker near a rock on the trail, said they called 9-1-1 and helped rescuers find the man using her cell phone's location.

Viriyavong said she tried to perform CPR on the biker and noticed he was bleeding from his mouth and nose when she moved his hand from his face.

First responders also attempted life-saving measures upon arrival, but the man was declared deceased on the trail.

San Diego Fire Battalion Chief Mark Reese told ABC 10News the man appeared to have fallen and landed face down, sustaining traumatic injuries. Reese noted the man was wearing protective gear, including a helmet.