Motorists help pull driver out of burning car on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Some quick-thinking good Samaritans pulled over on Interstate 15 in the Grantville area Thursday morning and helped pull a driver out of a burning car.

At around 5:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a car stalled in the middle lanes of northbound I-15, near Friars Road.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one vehicle struck the disabled car, causing it to burst into flames.

Witnesses told ABC 10News that the driver of the disabled car was trapped inside as it began to burn. A witness said he and other motorists worked together to pull the driver from the burning car.

Sean Dolan, who said he had to pull the window frame off the car to get to the driver, told ABC 10News, “When I turned around, I saw a big ball of fire … that gentleman was stuck in the car … I came around the side of the car, another gentleman came up and helped me get him out of the seat belt and pulled him out of the car moments before it was completely engulfed.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

There were no other reports of injuries.