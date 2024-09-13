Motorists advised of weekend closure of eastbound I-8 in La Mesa-El Cajon area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Motorists heading east this weekend might have to find alternate routes, as Caltrans crews have scheduled a major freeway closure of Interstate 8 through La Mesa and El Cajon starting Friday evening and ending Monday morning.

The closure will begin west of Jackson Drive at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until Monday at 5 a.m. to allow crews to complete the repair of several bridges over the interstate.

Eastbound I-8 motorists will be detoured to northbound state Route 125, then eastbound on SR 52, to southbound SR 67 to eastbound I-8.

The work should conclude a $27.7 million two-year project to extend the service life of several bridges.

Caltrans

"This project will ensure the structural integrity of these East County bridges for years to come," said Caltrans acting District Director Everett Townsend. "We are encouraging people to give themselves extra time for traveling to avoid impacts to their weekend plans to restaurants, malls and other entertainment areas in East County. Motorists should anticipate just a slight delay in reaching their destination."

Several connector ramps will also be impacted, including:

-- Northbound and southbound SR-125 to eastbound I-8

-- Westbound I-8 to southbound SR-67/Magnolia Avenue

-- Eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-67/Broadway

-- Eastbound I-8 off-ramps to El Cajon Boulevard, Chase Avenue and Main Street

While this weekend should complete construction, crews will return in early October with overnight lane closures to place the permanent lane striping and finish the project, a Caltrans statement read.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.