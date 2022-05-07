Motorist suffers serious injuries in crash with SUV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old motorist in a vehicle suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries when her car ran a red light and crashed into an SUV Saturday in the Core-Columbia community of San Diego, authorities said.

A red 2008 Mazda 6, driven by the 30-year-old woman, failed to stop for a red light at about 3:40 a.m. while going westbound on Broadway, at 11th Avenue, and broadsided a northbound white 2016 Cadillac Escalade occupied by a 42-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital. No other injuries were reported and alcohol was not thought to be a factor in the crash, police said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.