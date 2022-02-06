Motorist killed in two-vehicle traffic crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - A man driving a black 2010 BMW was killed this morning when the car crashed into a parked box truck in El Cajon, authorities said.

The driver, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, was traveling in the BMW westbound in the 400 block of Vernon Way when the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic and struck the parked box truck, said El Cajon police Lt. Darrin Foster.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene about 3 a.m., where the motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, Foster said.

``The box truck was unoccupied," he said. ``It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision and no other vehicles were involved."

The El Cajon Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 619-579-3311.