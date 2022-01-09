Motorist killed in single-vehicle crash in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist in his 20s was killed Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in the Torrey Pines community of San Diego, authorities said.

A 2003 Mitsubishi was going southbound in the 11400 block of North Torrey Pines Road at about 1:30 a.m. when it struck a tree and rolled over, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The driver, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no other immediate information.

San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

