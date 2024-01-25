Watch Now
Motorist killed in Lemon Grove crash identified

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 17:31:06-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities publicly identified a motorist who died this week in a rainy-day traffic crash in Lemon Grove.

Harold Hooker, 67, was heading south in the 1600 block of Lemon Grove Avenue when the minivan he was driving struck a large piece of concrete debris on the roadway about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Following the impact, the vehicle veered off the street, went up an embankment, struck a utility pole and overturned, the agency reported.

Emergency crews arrived to find Hooker unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to ABC 10News that Hooker’s death was being investigated as storm-related.

